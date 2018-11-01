Brokerages Set Aon PLC (AON) Target Price at $158.43

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AON from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

AON opened at $156.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. AON has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $159.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $107,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,327,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AON by 11.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in AON by 50.0% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AON by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

