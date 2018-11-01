Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (ECL) PT at $149.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.07.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $994,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. 17,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,058. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

