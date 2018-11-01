Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Target Price at $24.11

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,038. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 268,112 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 838,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 323,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

