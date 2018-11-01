Brokerages Set Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) PT at $29.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

FRGI stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

