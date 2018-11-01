Brokerages Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Target Price at $250.83

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 251.11.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 267 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 285 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

VTX:ROG traded down CHF 1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching CHF 219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

