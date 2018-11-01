Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) PT at $591.67

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 591.67 ($7.73).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Safestore alerts:

LON:SAFE traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 544.50 ($7.11). The stock had a trading volume of 69,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 528 ($6.90).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 145 stores at 31 July 2018, comprising 119 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.