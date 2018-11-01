Brokerages Set TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,466. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.61.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $229,994. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TrueCar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 154,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TrueCar by 142.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.