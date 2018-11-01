Buckingham Research Raises Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target to $56.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target hoisted by Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.