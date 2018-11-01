Bunge (BG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $82.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bunge traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 119051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

BG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,913,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

