Camden Property Trust (CPT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

CPT opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 80,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $7,558,348.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,328,811.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $3,517,312.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 308,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,928. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

