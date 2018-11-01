Canaccord Genuity Cuts IGM Financial (IGM) Price Target to C$35.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGM. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.13.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$32.33 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.69.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.05. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$815.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

