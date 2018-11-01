Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC opened at C$225.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$225.20 and a 1-year high of C$269.90.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Mark's, PartSource, and FGL banners.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.