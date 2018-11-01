Capital Management Corp VA Buys 14,060 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Hospitality Properties Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.18% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 109,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of HPT opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.