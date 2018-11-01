Capital Management Corp VA Purchases Shares of 321,960 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,960 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,932,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

AEM opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

