Carboncoin Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $954,730.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00795307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020530 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,211 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

