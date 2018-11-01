Cashaa Market Capitalization Hits $5.62 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $149,612.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.07 or 0.09512462 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,068,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

