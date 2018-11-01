CBIZ (CBZ) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $898.107-923.767 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.14 million.CBIZ also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

CBZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 253,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBIZ has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 27,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $853,374.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,914. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

