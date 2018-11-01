CBRE Group (CBRE) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. CBRE Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.