Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.74. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

