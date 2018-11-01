Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE: CEPU) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cent PUERTO S A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cent PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cent PUERTO S A/S pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 72.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cent PUERTO S A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cent PUERTO S A/S N/A N/A N/A Cent PUERTO S A/S Competitors 8.30% 9.74% 2.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cent PUERTO S A/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cent PUERTO S A/S $361.03 million $211.87 million 7.09 Cent PUERTO S A/S Competitors $8.55 billion $475.99 million 12.51

Cent PUERTO S A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cent PUERTO S A/S. Cent PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cent PUERTO S A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cent PUERTO S A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cent PUERTO S A/S Competitors 551 2699 2270 71 2.33

Cent PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Cent PUERTO S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cent PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Cent PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cent PUERTO S A/S rivals beat Cent PUERTO S A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

