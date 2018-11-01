Cfra Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 47 Price Target

Cfra set a CHF 47 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68.70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 51.26.

Lafargeholcim stock opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

