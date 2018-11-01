Cfra Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (TEG) a €21.30 Price Target

Cfra set a €21.30 ($24.77) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.46 ($23.79).

Shares of TEG traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €20.40 ($23.72). The stock had a trading volume of 204,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 52 week high of €16.70 ($19.42).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

