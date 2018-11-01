Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (CCSL) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCSL stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Thursday. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 82.52 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.68 ($1.22).

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

