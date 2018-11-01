Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 688,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,379,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,041,000 after buying an additional 822,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,014,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,457,000 after buying an additional 682,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

