Chiasma (CHMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.23

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

In other news, Director Scott Minick purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $192,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chiasma stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.68% of Chiasma worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

