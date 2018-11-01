Chiasma (CHMA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of CHMA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 121,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,821. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36).

In other Chiasma news, Director Scott Minick acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chiasma stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.68% of Chiasma worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

