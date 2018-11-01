China Biologic Products (CBPO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

China Biologic Products stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 266,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,704. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 339.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

