Chubb Ltd Has $742,000 Holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Chubb Ltd trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255,894 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up approximately 0.5% of Chubb Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chubb Ltd’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Fondren Management LP grew its position in Alphatec by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 375,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 510,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 317,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,326.38% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

