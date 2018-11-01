Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of CHD opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,128,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

