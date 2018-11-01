Churchill Downs (CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $15.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.72. 7,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $205.65 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

