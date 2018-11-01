CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3479 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE CNXM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $252,355,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

