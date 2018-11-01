CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 897,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 1.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

