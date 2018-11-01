Coeur Mining (CDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 3,899,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

In other news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

