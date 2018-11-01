Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Argus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $7,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,585 shares of company stock worth $11,132,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

