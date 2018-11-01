ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $5,382.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.02431955 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012620 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000470 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000466 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003660 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,925,440,466 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,398,639 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

