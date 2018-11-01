CommVault Systems (CVLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. JMP Securities lowered CommVault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,988. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $59,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

