Comparing Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 1 3 2 2 2.63

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.08 $49.54 million $2.07 10.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 46.91% 10.19% 5.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust is a closed-ended mutual fund launched by Deutsche Wealth & Asset Management. It is managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in income-producing securities such as US corporate fixed-income securities, debt obligation of foreign government their agencies and instrumentalities, debt obligation of US government and its agencies and instrumentalities, private mortgage backed issuers, and other income producing securities. For the fixed income component of its portfolio, the fund seeks a target allocation similar to 50% Credit Suisse High Yield Index, 25% Lehman Brothers Treasury Index, 15% Citigroup Non-USD World Government Bond Currency Hedged Index, and 10% Citigroup Non-USD World Government Bond Currency Hedged Index. It was formerly known as DWS Multi-Market Income Trust. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust was formed in January 23, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

