Comparing North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.76 million 8.37 $7.02 million N/A N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 41.85 $76.36 million N/A N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for North European Oil Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 90.16% 7,669.19% 381.91% Texas Pacific Land Trust 102.48% 141.91% 104.96%

Dividends

North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Texas Pacific Land Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. The company has oil, gas, and water royalties interests; enters into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; sells water and land; and leases land. As of December 31, 2017, it owned the surface estate in 887,698 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas; and grazing leases covering approximately 862,800 acres of the Trust's land. The company also owns a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land, as well as a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.