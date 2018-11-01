CONMED (CNMD) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. CONMED also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.94. 268,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CONMED has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on CONMED and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

