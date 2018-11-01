CONMED Co. (CNMD) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CONMED has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. CONMED’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

