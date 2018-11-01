Contrasting BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and CONMED (CNMD)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 1.76% 2.24% 1.92% CONMED 8.85% 9.51% 4.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $11.02 million 19.00 -$2.51 million ($0.21) -60.57 CONMED $796.39 million 2.38 $55.48 million $1.89 35.68

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 CONMED 0 4 1 0 2.20

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CONMED.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BioLife Solutions does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats BioLife Solutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, filling, and finishing services for liquid media products. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly using its sales force, as well as through biolifesolutions.com; and through various regional distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

