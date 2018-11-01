Contrasting James River Group (JRVR) & Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get James River Group alerts:

This table compares James River Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 4.88% 7.01% 1.74% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 2.82% 4.06% 0.54%

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. James River Group pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. James River Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. James River Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for James River Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $817.63 million 1.41 $43.56 million $1.57 24.52 Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion 0.38 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group.

Summary

James River Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.