Contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) & Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas N/A -72.26% -0.55% Callon Petroleum 31.27% 7.25% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Callon Petroleum 0 3 16 0 2.84

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $16.32, indicating a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas N/A N/A $1.53 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $366.47 million 6.32 $120.42 million $0.42 24.21

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

