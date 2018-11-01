Contrasting Mesa Air Group (MESA) & China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and China Southern Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $643.57 million 0.51 $32.82 million N/A N/A China Southern Airlines $16.40 billion 0.34 $882.22 million $3.85 7.45

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group.

Dividends

China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mesa Air Group does not pay a dividend. China Southern Airlines pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Air Group and China Southern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 China Southern Airlines 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. The company is involved in the provision of aircraft maintenance, ground, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, import and export agency, and flight simulation services; and hotel and tour operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 754 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Limited Company.

