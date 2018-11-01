Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) rose 1.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 105,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 804,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,369 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,424,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,377,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,340 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,010,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 618,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 599,162 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

