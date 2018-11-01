Copa (CPA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Copa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Copa has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.