Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report published on Monday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of CLB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

