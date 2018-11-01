Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Shares of CORR stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,100. The company has a market capitalization of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.