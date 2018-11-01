Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amaya Inc. (TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amaya in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million.

Shares of TSE TSG opened at C$33.60 on Wednesday. Amaya has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

