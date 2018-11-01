CoStar Group (CSGP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.80. 5,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,535. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CoStar Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

